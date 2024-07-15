Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $38.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $38.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

