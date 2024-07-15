ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,210 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

