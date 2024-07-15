Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.53. 1,546,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

