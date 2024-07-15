Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RFI opened at $12.05 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

