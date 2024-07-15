Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COHU. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -704.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. Research analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,938.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 22.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

