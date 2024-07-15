Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Commercial Metals in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

CMC opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 101,675 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

