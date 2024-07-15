Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 59,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other Concrete Pumping news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,529,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

