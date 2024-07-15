Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading 10.3% Higher

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 8,288,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,033,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CORZ shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

