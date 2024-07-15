CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Gap Up to $13.34

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $14.43. CoreCivic shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 265,068 shares.

CXW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush downgraded CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

