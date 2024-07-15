Cormark Comments on Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 0.82. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Orla Mining by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Orla Mining by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

