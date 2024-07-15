Cormark Weighs in on Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.31.

TSE OLA opened at C$5.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.52.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00. Also, Director Robert Ljubomir Krcmarov purchased 7,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,023.32. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,467. Corporate insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

