Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Up 4.9%

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 43,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 511,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BASE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $108,303.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,110.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $1,321,153. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Couchbase by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

