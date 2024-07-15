Critical Contrast: MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) versus Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) and MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafly and MariaDB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $42.25 million 0.13 -$9.50 million ($3.21) -0.70 MariaDB $53.11 million 0.73 -$51.86 million ($0.59) -0.95

Leafly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leafly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Leafly has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

15.6% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and MariaDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly -16.20% N/A -28.74% MariaDB -73.29% N/A -121.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Leafly and MariaDB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 0 1 0 3.00 MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leafly currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Leafly’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than MariaDB.

Summary

Leafly beats MariaDB on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

