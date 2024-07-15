CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CFB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $750.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

