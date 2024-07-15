Crown (CCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CCK opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCK. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

