CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $285.08 and last traded at $284.48, with a volume of 15512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

