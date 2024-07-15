CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after acquiring an additional 470,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,922,000 after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

