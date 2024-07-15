D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of HEPS stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.67 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 2.69. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Research analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.