Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,538 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $11,508,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at $7,482,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,240,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,069,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 305,597 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $449,037 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

