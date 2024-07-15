Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Datadog stock opened at $127.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.38, a P/E/G ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,694 shares in the company, valued at $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

