Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Down 67.6%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 67.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Approximately 5,879,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,112% from the average daily volume of 485,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.64 ($0.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 million, a PE ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

