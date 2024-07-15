Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 10.9% in June

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS stock remained flat at $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,147,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $218.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 77.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

