Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $21.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $851.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCOM

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.