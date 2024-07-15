Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $51.99

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.99, but opened at $50.51. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 1,259,261 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 1,989.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,175,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449,454 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $5,988,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $4,584,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.