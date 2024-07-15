Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $25.48

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $24.57. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 1,101,276 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

