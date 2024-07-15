Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $14.02

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 12,424,370 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period.

