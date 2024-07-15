Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.29.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $491.48 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

