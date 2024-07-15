DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Head-To-Head Review

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Tucows’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $308.86 million 2.07 $100.89 million $2.15 6.01 Tucows $339.34 million 0.70 -$96.20 million ($9.51) -2.28

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tucows. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 33.51% 15.00% 13.66% Tucows -29.91% -490.14% -11.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DoubleDown Interactive and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 49.96%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Tucows.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Tucows on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Tucows

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration, as well as value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.