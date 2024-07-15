Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after purchasing an additional 157,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $175,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $184.52 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $188.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

