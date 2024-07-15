DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $123.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,960. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.92.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.