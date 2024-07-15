Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 11,947 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,893,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

LBRT opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.