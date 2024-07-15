Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 1,299 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,239,000 after acquiring an additional 129,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Duolingo by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $84,042,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,552,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,511,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.70.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,608,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $190.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.50 and its 200-day moving average is $203.85. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

