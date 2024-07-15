Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 97,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $855.67 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $876.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $781.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

