Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 12,047 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,247,000 after acquiring an additional 547,614 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alight by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alight by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 263,242 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Price Performance

ALIT stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alight

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.