Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 17,433 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,433 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

