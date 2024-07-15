Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total transaction of $5,364,267.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total value of $5,364,267.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $614.05 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $586.10 and a 200-day moving average of $561.15. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

