Duality Advisers LP Invests $235,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,972 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 4,634.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $1,997,590. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

