Duality Advisers LP Invests $248,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,531 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $392,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 240,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 221,588 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 16.0% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 16.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $87.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -968.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

