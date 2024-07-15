Duality Advisers LP Invests $284,000 in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Endava by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,668,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Endava by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Endava by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Endava by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 278,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth $27,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Stock Performance

Endava stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

