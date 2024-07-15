Duality Advisers LP Purchases 1,404 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528 over the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CENTA. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

