Duality Advisers LP Takes $205,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in JFrog by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.
JFrog Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $36.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at JFrog
In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,654,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,383,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,207 shares of company stock worth $7,446,864 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.