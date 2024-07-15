Duality Advisers LP Takes $225,000 Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

