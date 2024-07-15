Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,004 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 14,874.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after buying an additional 424,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 38.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,028,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 612,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 284,805 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.