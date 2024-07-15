Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $155.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.89. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

