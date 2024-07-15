DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

