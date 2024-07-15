Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 22,565 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,299,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14,653.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth $157,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PANL stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $354.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.