Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 8,559 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN opened at $13.79 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

