Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 114,501 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $16,834,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,187,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 188,138 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

