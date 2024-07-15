Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,458 shares of company stock worth $6,235,714. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $71.45 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

