Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,773 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,863,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 943,210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Ranpak stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Insider Activity at Ranpak

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,246.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PACK shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

